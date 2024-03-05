“We actually bought the inn in 2017 and then reopened it in 2018,” she said. “The previous owner was a very talented architect and he had bought it from Hunter Cole. In that time, he had made all the rooms with ensuite bathrooms and made it into a bed-and-breakfast. Unfortunately, his mother became very ill and he was overwhelmed and just as I arrived, he put it on the market. So, it all worked out as it should.” – Christine Marais, The Elizabethtown Inn Bed & Breakfast

“March 1st starting at 6 pm going ‘til 10 with open kitchen ‘til 9pm Barefoot’s Sandwich Shoppe will have LIVE MUSIC to include open mic night with the Len Dallas! Yes, the Man who made Barefoot Brew Coffee & Goody’s headache powder an everyday meal.” – Bo Barefoot, Barefoot’s Sandwich Shoppe

What is your testimony today? Are you spending intimate time with God in your prayer closet “building up yourselves on your most holy faith?” Are you spending time with Jesus? Casting all your cares upon Him? Seek the Lord today, go boldly before Him and enter His gates with thanksgiving! God loves you today, no matter where you are at, Jesus loves you!

– Streetfire Ministries, A Weekly Challenge

“His coffin, as was his wife, Ruth’s was fashioned out of plain, plywood pine. Formed by the hands of convicted murderers in Angola, Indiana. Again, his life was a living epistle being read of all men, as he exemplified Paul’s word to the Philippians in Chapter 2, verse 3, “Let nothing be done through strife or vainglory; but in lowliness of mind let each esteem others better than themselves.” On Ruth Graham’s headstone it reads, “End of construction. Thanks for your patience.” They are now reunited in eternity, never again to be apart.” – A tribute to Billy Graham six years after his passing