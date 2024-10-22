CERRO GORDO – The East Bladen Eagles defeated the West Columbus Vikings for a 43-0 victory in a Waccamaw Conference matchup. East Bladen’s overall record moves 4-5 and they climb the standings into third with a 3-2 record. They’ll play their final game of the regular-season against the Whiteville Wolfpack (7-1, 4-0) this Friday. The Wolfpack also won last week after defeating the Pender Patriots (5-3, 2-2) for a 51-38 victory.

Whiteville has been averaging 44.9 ppg on offense and they’ve held their opponents to 10.9 ppg on the defensive side of the ball. The Wolfpacks only loss this season came in September against an undefeated James Kenan Tigers in a 21-20 defeat in overtime. The Whiteville defense has only allowed 45 points in five games since their defeat.

East Bladen allowed 34 points when they played against James Kenan in week four of the season but they’ve been 3-2 since then. After a hard-fought overtime victory against Heide Trask at home and a steamroll victory over West Columbus on the road, the Hometown Eagles gained some momentum going into their regular-season finale this Friday. The Wolfpack are a game behind the South Columbus Stallions (8-1, 5-0) in the conference standings and a victory over the Eagles can set up a title deciding game between Whiteville-South Columbus on the first of November.

South Columbus handled business against the Heide Trask Titans (5-3, 1-3) for a 49-27 victory to keep them atop the standings going into their bye week. East Bladen are in contention for the top playoff-seed for 1A schools in the conference but Friday night’s game won’t be easy. The Eagles haven’t defeated Whiteville in their last three meetings but they’ll have an opportunity to change their luck at home.

East Bladen Schedule:

North Brunswick 48, East Bladen 0

East Bladen 42, West Bladen 8

Wilmington Ashley 54, East Bladen 27

James Kenan 34, East Bladen 14

South Columbus 25, East Bladen 22

East Bladen 50, East Columbus 7

Pender 44, East Bladen 12

East Bladen 12, Heide Trask 6

East Bladen 43, West Columbus 0

Whiteville(Oct. 25th-7:30 PM)

AROUND THE WACCAMAW:

South Columbus(8-1, 5-0) 49, Heide Trask(5-3, 1-3) 27

Whiteville(8-1, 4-0) 51, Pender(5-3, 2-2) 38

American Leadership(6-1) 56, East Columbus(0-8, 0-4) 19