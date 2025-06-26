FOUR OAKS – A pair of Bladen County All-Star teams competed in the Tar Heel Leagues District 5 softball tournament at Civitan Fields.

The 12U team lost its first game of the five-team double elimination tournament to Cleveland 17-4 on Tuesday, then fell to Johnston County Central 9-4 on Wednesday in an elimination game.

The 10U squad dropped a 7-2 decision to Johnston County North on Monday, then took an early lead Wednesday before losing 6-3 to Johnston County Central.

BLADEN COUNTY 12U

Bladen County received a first-round bye before playing Cleveland on Tuesday. Cleveland scored in every inning, including seven runs in the fifth.

Bladen County scored two in the first inning on a home run from Racquel Whittington that plated Alaina Wilkins, who had singled. Bladen County added two more runs in the third on two-out hits by Khloe Campbell, Jeniyah Whittington and Jamison Raynor.

In the second game, Johnston County Central scored seven runs in the first inning to take control.

Bladen County scored its four runs in the fourth. Consecutive singles by Wilkins and Racquel Whittington opened the inning. Campbell followed with a two-run single. A two-out rally resulted in the other runs when Raynor walked, Juliana Autry singled and Gabby Tyree doubled.

Other members of the team were Rylee White, India Storms, Anna White, Kenadie Pusey and Layla Crawford. The coaches were Dom Whittington, Jerry Campbell, Josh Raynor and Jeremy White.

BLADEN COUNTY 10U

In Monday’s opener, Johnston County North scored twice in the first inning and never trailed.

Bladen County cut it to 2-1 in the second when Evelyn Parrish singled to right that drove home Sinia Colville, who had doubled to center. The other Bladen County run came in the fifth when Colville tripled, then scored on Meredith Cromartie’s single to right.

In Wednesday’s game, Bladen County scored three times in the first inning on an RBI single by Colville that scored Kenley Brisson, who had singled and stolen two bases. Piper Thompson followed with a triple that scored Colville, then she scored on Hayden Turner’s double. However, Johnston County Central rallied for two runs in the fourth and added four runs in the sixth to secure the win.

Other members of the Bladen County team were Jacelyn Allen, Alyssa Pittman, Makayla Rogers, Aubrey Corbett, Zy’Niyah Canty, Brynlee Gooden and Kennadi Heckstall. The head coach was Angelica Moore.