WHITEVILLE – Junior Nance and Bobby Davis shot 14 under par to win the 36-hole member-member golf tournament June 21-22 at Land O’ Lakes Golf Club. The pair finished three shots ahead of Jordan Carter and Briggs Carter.

Linwood Hedgepeth and Rob Conway won the first flight at 13-under. Jordan McPherson and Landon Sellers won the second flight at even par.

Closest to the pin winners were Junior Nance (No. 2), Rob Conway (No. 9), Edwin Skipper (No. 14) and Dakota Piver (No. 18).

Championship flight

Junior Nance-Bobby Davis, -14

Jordan Carter-Briggs Carter, -11

Rick Marvin-Brandon King, -3

Hackney Deans-Evan Priest, -3

Lincoln Ransom-Dylan Avant, -2

Landon Rising-Marcus Rising, +1

Kendall Boyette-Ashley Barnhill, +2

Len Mishue-Jamie Mishue, +8

First flight

Linwood Hedgepeth-Ron Conway, -13

Wesley Brant-Kelly Hoffman, -8

Edwin Skipper-Delane Skipper, -7

Stephen Blackwell-Brian Haymore, -5

Lee Culpepper-Dennis Stocking, +1

Mike Hyatt-Mike Hyatt Jr., +7

Jamie Hinson-Evan Gore, +12

Darrell Hooker-Byron Cribb, +15

Second flight

Jordan McPherson-Landon Sellers, E

Wilber Simmons-Jarvis Simmons, +1

Glenn McPherson-Dawson Heath, +6

Dakota Piver-Patrick Dove, +16

Parks Godwin-Timothy Stroud, +18

Tim Nobles-Dylan Nobles, +22

Kelton Byrd-Luke Byrd, +24

Jackson Cook-Trevor Sellers, +24

Thundering Herd

Two teams shot nine-under par Thursday with the fivesome of Blake Davis, Pierce Melvin, Anne Beyer, Jason Spainhour and David Smith winning a scorecard playoff over the team of Mike Chuchacz, Conner Smith, Seth Faircloth, Kent Fisher and Rich Glenn.

Anyone wishing to play in the Thursday 6 p.m. nine-hole tournament can call the Vineyard Golf pro shop at 910-247-6132 before 5 p.m. on Thursdays.

Open tournament At Vineyard

Registration is underway for an open tournament scheduled July 12-13 at Vineyard Golf. There’s a minimum $10,000 cash prize pool based on a minimum of 100 entries.

Registration fee is $150 for Vineyard members and $200 for non-members. There will be a net division, which will tee off at 8 a.m. both days, and a gross division, which will tee off at 1 p.m. both days.

For more information or to register, call 910-247-6132 or email [email protected].

Benefit tournament for Clay Allen

A two-person Captain’s Choice tournament is scheduled for July 26 at Vineyard Golf at White Lake with benefits going to Clay Allen, who has been undergoing cancer treatments. It will have a 2 p.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is the course rate.

For more information contact Matthew Davis at 910-876-7373.

Mid Pines, Pine Needles sold

Two historic Moore County hotels are entering a joint venture with a real estate investment firm that owns college and resort hotels.

Mid Pines Inn & Golf Club, which opened in 1921, and Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club, which followed in 1928, are being sold to Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts. Both facilities will undergo significant renovation starting in the fall, said Kelly Miller, president and CEO of the local company that has owned the resorts for decades.

“This is an exciting initiative for our resorts,” says Miller. He’s the leader of the company that owns the resorts and their two Donald Ross-designed golf courses, as well as Southern Pines Golf Club. “We’ve needed for some time to upgrade our lodging facilities as well as our food and beverage operations, and Marine & Lawn is the ideal partner for us.”

SFGA Event Canceled

The Southeastern Fellowship Golf Association event scheduled Tuesday, June 24 was canceled because of a heat advisory.

The organization’s next event is scheduled Tuesday, July 1 at Lakewood Country Club in Salemburg. Call Rob, Linwood, L.R. or John to register by 6 p.m. Sunday.

Email golf-related information for Golf Notes to [email protected].