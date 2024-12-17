ROCKY POINTE – The East Bladen Lady Eagles finished Friday’s matchup against Heide Trask in comfortable fashion with a 52-12 victory away from home as they moved to an overall record of 8-1 on the season. East Bladen took momentum early against the Lady Titans and they kept their foot on the gas through four quarters of action to earn their first Waccamaw Conference win. The Lady Eagles went 3-0 on the week, starting with a one point victory over West Brunswick(5-4) in a 48-47 victory at home last Monday and they followed it up with a four point road victory over Wallace-Rose Hill(1-2).

Head Coach Patty Evers and the Lady Eagles have been averaging 58.4 ppg, while also forcing turnovers on the other end to hold teams to 36.6 ppg. They push full steam ahead to their next game this Friday against their conference rivals, East Columbus(5-2). This Friday’s matchup will be another chapter in this budding rivalry between these two powerhouses and their first meeting of the new season.

The Lady Gators of East Columbus have won three straight since dropping two games a few weeks ago and they defeated Red Springs in 29-19 victory last Friday for their most recent win. East Bladen have been battle tested over the years and they’ve displayed their growth as a team in the early days of the season. Senior backcourt duo of Laila Smith and Iveonna “NeNe” Ward are always players to watch for their electric scoring but they’re surrounded by a good supporting cast.

Junior guard Ariel Cromartie’s spot-up shooting has made her a valuable piece in this Lady Eagles offense and she has a trait of hitting big shots. Junior center Niyah Wooten gets active on the boards and is capable of finishing tough baskets under the rim. East Bladen makes up for lack of size with tenacious defending and being first in hustle plays.

East Columbus’ have a different starting five from their last meeting with the Lady Eagles a season ago but they can still rely on a couple of star players. Senior guard Malayah Hines and junior forward Malia Graham lead the Lady Gators in scoring so far. Graham led the Lady Gators with 11 points in last Friday’s victory over Red Springs. She’s also a walking double-double with her height and athleticism making her a threat on both ends of the floor.

EAST BLADEN GIRLS BASKETBALL 24/25:

Tatum Allen SO.

Cabria Baldwin JR.

Neveah Brown SO.

Ariel Cromartie JR.

Taylor Dowless SO.

Tyliah Freeman SO.

Nia McKoy JR.

Aaliyah Monroe SO.

Sana’a Singletary FR.

Laila Smith SR.

Iveonna “NeNe” Ward SR.

Niyah Wooten JR.

AROUND THE WACCAMAW:

West Columbus(1-4, 0-1) 21, South Columbus(3-5, 1-0) 33

Pender(0-1) 25, Wallace-Rose Hill(1-2) 32

Whiteville(0-5) 14, North Myrtle(7-0) 63