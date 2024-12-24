ELIZABETHTOWN – The East Bladen Eagles will take on Croatan on the opening day of the Hoggard Holiday Classic this Friday. Croatan is 5-2 as of last Thursday and they have premier scorers in their backcourt. Their senior guard Trey Jones is averaging 22.1 ppg so far this season and sophomore guard Kannon McBride has been dropping 18.9 ppg. Tip-off for the game will be at 1:30 PM inside James Hebbe Gym.

The Eagles will be slated to play Franklin Academy at 1:30 PM on the following day inside James Hebbe Gym to conclude their trip to Wilmington over the holiday break. East Bladen will then start the new year off with a home game against Pender.

ELIZABETHTOWN-The East Bladen Lady Eagles will also participate in the Hoggard Holiday Classic, where they’ll open the day with the 12 PM game against East Duplin in Sheila Boles Gym. East Duplin are 7-1 as of last Thursday and they’ve played a strong schedule so far this season. They have three players averaging over 10 points per game, with their senior forward Jamyah Pickett leading the way for the Lady Panthers.

The Lady Eagles will be slated to take on Cardinal Gibbons the following day with tip-off at 12 PM inside James Hebbe Gym. East Bladen will host Pender when they return from the holidays to continue their chase for a Waccamaw Conference title.