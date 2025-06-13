Twenty-six players participated in the 9-hole Thundering Herd tournament Thursday at Vineyard Golf at White Lake.

The winning team, with a score of 7 under par, was Mike Chuchuz, Dustin Maitlian, Will Durden and Pearce Melvin.

The Herd is played each Thursday at 6 p.m. To participate call the pro shop at 910-247-6132 before 5 p.m. on Thursdays.

SFGA Plays At Land O’ Lakes

The Southeastern Fellowship Golf Association played a Captain’s Choice format at Land O’ Lakes Golf Course in Whiteville on Tuesday, June 10 with 39 members participating.

The Tuesday, June 17 tournament is scheduled at Diamond Back Golf Course in Loris, South Carolina.

Last Tuesday’s winners were:

1st — 58 — Wilber Simmons, David Medlin, Rodney Warwick

2nd — 62 — Ken Shaw, John Blake, Joey Todd, Richard Tiikkala

2nd — 62 — Willard Storms, Ray Crabtree, Rick Hedgepeth, Don Salsbery

2nd — 62 — Bill Malpass, Billy Storms, Elvin Meares, Jeff Arite

Land ‘O Lakes Member-Member

The two-person tournament is scheduled June 21-22 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start and Best Ball format on Saturday and a 1 p.m. shotgun start and Texas Scramble on Sunday.

Players need not play the same tees to play together. Each player will receive 80 percent of their handicap on Saturday and 50 percent on Sunday. Players will play white tees, 65+ gold tees, and 72+ red tees unless they are single digit handicap, which will play from gold tees.

Cost is $80 per player with the first 50 paid teams guaranteed a spot. There will be an optional cash buy-in for the net portion of $100 per team.

Deadline to register is June 18 at 5 p.m. Register by calling the course at 910-642-5757. The course is located at 2950 Bill Hooks Road, Whiteville.

Bladenboro DYB Tournament

Bladenboro Dixie Youth Baseball has scheduled a fundraising tournament Saturday, June 28 at Land ‘O Lakes Golf Club hosted by Blind Squirrel Golf.

Entry fee for the four-person Captain’s Choice event is $300 per team. Shotgun start is 1 p.m.

For more information, call Matthew Davis at 910-876-7373.

Open Tournament At Vineyard

Registration is underway for an open tournament scheduled July 12-13 at Vineyard Golf. There’s a minimum $10,000 cash prize pool based on a minimum of 100 entries.

Registration fee is $150 for Vineyard members and $200 for non-members. There will be a net division, which will tee off at 8 a.m. both days, and a gross division, which will tee off at 1 p.m. both days.

For more information or to register, call 910-247-6132 or email [email protected].