Registration for Bladen County Recreation Department’s youth soccer program is open through July 25 with skills evaluation set August 2 at County Park.

Registration is available at the department at 803 West King Street in Elizabethtown or online at bladeninfo.org. Age group is determined by a player’s age as of August 1, 2025. Fee is $30 for Tot soccer and $35 for other agre groups.

For information, call the department at 910-862-6770.

The following leagues are available:

• Tot (ages 3-4, coed)

• Ages 5-6 (coed)

• Ages 7-9 girls

• Ages 7-9 boys

• Ages 10-12 girls

• Ages 10-12 boys

All teams will be redrafted except for Tot soccer.

Times for skills evaluation August 2 at County Park are as follows:

• 10 a.m. – 5-6 coed

• 11 a.m. – 7-9 boys and girls

• Noon – 10-12 boys and girls

Tot soccer will not have skills evaluation

Also, the Recreation Department has scheduled a free soccer coaches clinic on Tuesday, July 22 from 6-8 p.m. at County Park with Cape Fear Community College head coach Giovanni Vlahos. Pre-registration is requested by calling 910-862-6770.