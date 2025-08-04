ELIZABETHTOWN – The annual Bladen Cup high school boys’ soccer scrimmages will, of course, be played on the pitch at East Bladen High School. This year, scrimmage matches also will be held on a field where pitches are thrown.

The six-team event sponsored by the Elizabethtown Optimist Club is scheduled Saturday, Aug. 9. Admission will be $10 and concessions will be available.

Varsity matches will be played on the soccer field beginning at 6 p.m. with Pender and Whiteville.

New this year is junior varsity scrimmages that will be played on the East Bladen baseball field. The first match will pair East Bladen and Purnell Swett with kickoff set for 5:30 p.m.

East Bladen soccer coach Jay Raynor said a soccer field will be marked off in the outfield of the baseball field to accommodate the junior varsity games.

VARSITY SCHEDULE

30-minute matches on soccer field

6 p.m.: Pender vs. Whiteville

6:35 p.m.: East Bladen vs. Purnell Swett

7:10 p.m.: Wilmington Laney vs. Hoke County

7:45 p.m.: Wilmington Laney vs. Purnell Swett

8:20 p.m.: Pender vs. Hoke County

8:55 p.m.: East Bladen vs. Whiteville

JUNIOR VARSITY SCHEDULE

25-minute matches on baseball field

5:30 p.m.: East Bladen vs. Purnell Swett

6 p.m.: Wilmington Laney vs. Hoke County

6:30 p.m.: Pender vs. Whiteville

7 p.m.: Wilmington Laney vs. Purnell Swett

7:30 p.m.: Pender vs. Hoke County

8 p.m.: East Bladen vs. Whiteville

East Bladen’s first regular season match is scheduled Aug. 12 at South Columbus.

