Campbell White defended his Vineyard Golf at White Lake club championship Sunday, shooting a pair of consistent rounds to hold off a final round charge from Walton Fisher.
White shot an opening round 74 Saturday, then followed it up with a 73 Sunday for a two-day 3-over 147 to win the championship flight by three shots. Fisher opened with an 80 Saturday and was in seventh place, then shot a personal-best 2-under 70 Sunday to move into the runners-up spot at the end.
Championship flight used gross scores while the two open flights and senior flight were scored based on 50% of the player’s handicap.
Joey Todd won Open Flight A with a net 140. Colin McKee won Open Flight B with a net 144. Tim Gentry won the Senior Flight with a net 144.
Daily low scores in each flight also were recognized. Saturday’s low scores were White (74) in Championship, Mark Harritan (70) in Open A, Colin McKee (69) in Open B and Tim Gentry (69) in Seniors. Sunday’s low scores were Fisher (70) in Championship, Todd (69) in Open A, McKee (75) in Open B and Ebbie Clark (70) in Seniors.
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT (Gross scores)
Campbell White 74-73—147
Walton Fisher 80-70—150
Clay Huffstetler 76-75—151
Rick Marvin 79-74—153
Jake Womble 78-75—156
Bobby Davis 82-78—160
Branden Ruiz 77-85—162
Will Fisher 79-84—163
Hutchins Glenn 83-81—164
Jackson Henderson 81-84—165
Giorgio Boussias 81-84—165
Mark Mendell 85-84—169
OPEN FLIGHT A (Net scores)
Joey Todd 71-69—140
Mark Harritan 70-78—148
D.J. Jackson 78-74—152
Ryan Hunt 77-78—155
Daren Wheeless 77-80—157
Ryan Kraft 79-78—157
Brandon King 79-80—159
Dustin Maitland 82-83—165
OPEN FLIGHT B (Net scores)
Colin McKee 69-75—144
Mike Taylor 79-77—156
Kent Fisher 76-83—159
Michael Herring 76-84—160
Rich Glenn 78-83—161
Kendall Smith 82-89—171
Douglas Smith 94-82—176
SENIOR FLIGHT (Net scores)
Tim Gentry 69-75—144
Ebbie Clark 78-70—148
Steve Mills 76-81—157
Larry Jarrell 87-81—168