Campbell White defended his Vineyard Golf at White Lake club championship Sunday, shooting a pair of consistent rounds to hold off a final round charge from Walton Fisher.

White shot an opening round 74 Saturday, then followed it up with a 73 Sunday for a two-day 3-over 147 to win the championship flight by three shots. Fisher opened with an 80 Saturday and was in seventh place, then shot a personal-best 2-under 70 Sunday to move into the runners-up spot at the end.

Championship flight used gross scores while the two open flights and senior flight were scored based on 50% of the player’s handicap.

Joey Todd won Open Flight A with a net 140. Colin McKee won Open Flight B with a net 144. Tim Gentry won the Senior Flight with a net 144.

Daily low scores in each flight also were recognized. Saturday’s low scores were White (74) in Championship, Mark Harritan (70) in Open A, Colin McKee (69) in Open B and Tim Gentry (69) in Seniors. Sunday’s low scores were Fisher (70) in Championship, Todd (69) in Open A, McKee (75) in Open B and Ebbie Clark (70) in Seniors.

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT (Gross scores)

Campbell White 74-73—147

Walton Fisher 80-70—150

Clay Huffstetler 76-75—151

Rick Marvin 79-74—153

Jake Womble 78-75—156

Bobby Davis 82-78—160

Branden Ruiz 77-85—162

Will Fisher 79-84—163

Hutchins Glenn 83-81—164

Jackson Henderson 81-84—165

Giorgio Boussias 81-84—165

Mark Mendell 85-84—169

OPEN FLIGHT A (Net scores)

Joey Todd 71-69—140

Mark Harritan 70-78—148

D.J. Jackson 78-74—152

Ryan Hunt 77-78—155

Daren Wheeless 77-80—157

Ryan Kraft 79-78—157

Brandon King 79-80—159

Dustin Maitland 82-83—165

OPEN FLIGHT B (Net scores)

Colin McKee 69-75—144

Mike Taylor 79-77—156

Kent Fisher 76-83—159

Michael Herring 76-84—160

Rich Glenn 78-83—161

Kendall Smith 82-89—171

Douglas Smith 94-82—176

SENIOR FLIGHT (Net scores)

Tim Gentry 69-75—144

Ebbie Clark 78-70—148

Steve Mills 76-81—157

Larry Jarrell 87-81—168