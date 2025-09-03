ELIZABETHTOWN – The West Bladen Knights beat the East Bladen Eagles for the second time in a week by an identical 6-3 score. West Bladen (2-0) is scheduled to play at Whiteville on Sept. 9. East Bladen (1-3) is scheduled to play at West Columbus on Thursday.
Singles: Faith Wren (WB) def. Sana’a Singletary 8-1; Lileigh Anderson (WB) def. Niyah Wooten 8-1; Ruby Stephens (EB) def. Jeleah Purdie 9-7; Ava Allen (EB) def. Everlee Nance 8-4; Charlotte Cookson (WB) def. Amanda Bollinger 8-3; Gisella Lara (WB) def. Claire Devane 9-7.
Doubles: Wright-Nance (WB) def. Singletary-Wooten 8-6; Anderson-Purdie (WB) def. Stephens-Azul Valencia 8-2; Allen-Madison Smith (EB) def. Cookson-Lena Edwards 8-6.
Varsity Soccer: North Brunswick 1, West Bladen 0
In Leland, North Brunswick scored in the second half for its second one-game win against the Knights (0-3-1). The Scorpions won 2-1 Aug. 19.
Dylan Hernandez made four saves for West Bladen, which is scheduled to host Union on Wednesday.
Varsity Soccer: Whiteville 2, East Bladen 1
In Whiteville, the Wolfpack slipped past the Eagles in a non-conference match, snapping a 14-match losing streak against East Bladen.
East Bladen (1-3-2) is scheduled to play at South Columbus on Thursday.
Varsity Volleyball: North Duplin 3, East Bladen 0
In Mount Olive, the Carolina Conference leading Rebels defeated East Bladen 25-11, 25-21, 25-17.
North Duplin is 6-1 overall and 3-0 in conference play. East Bladen, which is scheduled to host West Columbus on Thursday, is 0-8 overall and 0-2 in the league.
Junior Varsity Volleyball: East Bladen 2, North Duplin 0
In Mount Olive, Julia Flowers and Gracey Edwards each had five kills, nine attacks and four digs in the Eagles’ sweep 25-20, 25-14. Edwards also had a service ace and nine attacks.
Also for East Bladen (6-2, 2-0 Carolina Conference), Harlie Shaw had two service aces, Isabella Beard had three kills and five attacks. Tenley Dowless had two services and two attacks to go along with a kill and dig. Maylin McMichael had a kill. Addison Douglas had a service ace, two kills on two attacks and four digs. Chloe Merritt had a service ace. Avianna Whittington had a dig.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Boys’ Soccer: Emereau 6, Old Main Stream Academy 2
In Pembroke, Noah Ray had a hat trick as the Aviators (2-1) erupted for five goals in the second half to win their second straight. Luis Ayala scored for Emereau as the teams played to a 1-all tie in the first half. Cayden Smith scored twice in the second half.
Emereau (2-1) is scheduled to play at Sampson Middle on Sept. 9
Volleyball: Emereau 2, Old Main Stream Academy 0
In Pembroke, Jamison Raynor had nine service points, including an ace, in the first set and Harper Allen and Anna White combined for 14 service points and each had three aces in the second set as the Aviators won 25-13, 25-23 against the Firebirds.
Also scoring service points for Emereau (2-1) were Quinlyn Bass, who finished off the first set with five, including a pair of aces, Delana Phillips (5 points, 2 aces), Kenley Brisson (4 points), Kaitlynn Wright(1 point) and Keri Faye Burgess (1 point) and Kenley Brisson (4 points).
Emereau is scheduled to play Elizabethtown Christian on Thursday at Elizabethtown Baptist Church.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 2
HIGH SCHOOL
Volleyball
Varsity: North Duplin 3, East Bladen 0 (25-11, 25-21, 25-17)
JV: East Bladen 2, North Duplin 0 (25-20, 25-14)
Boys’ Soccer
Varsity: Whiteville 2, East Bladen 1
Varsity: North Brunswick 1, West Bladen 0
JV: East Bladen at Whiteville
Girls’ Tennis
West Bladen 6, East Bladen 3
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Volleyball
Emereau 2, Old Main Stream Academy 0 (25-13, 25-23)
Boys’ Soccer
Emereau 6, Old Main Stream Academy 2
RECREATION
5-6-Year-Old Soccer at Bladen County Park
Titans vs. Hornets
Dynamos vs. Raptors
Lightning vs. Sharks
Mutiny vs. Grizzlies
10-12-Year-Old Boys’ Soccer at Bladen County Park
DC United vs. Spartans
Bolt vs. Crew.
10-12-Year-Old Girls’ Soccer at Bladen County Park
Courage vs. Stars
Spirit vs. Fire
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 3
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys’ Soccer
Union at West Bladen, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Union at West Bladen, JV 4:30 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 4
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys’ Soccer
Pender at West Bladen, 6 p.m.
East Bladen at South Columbus, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
East Bladen at West Columbus, JV 4:30 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.
Girls’ Tennis
East Bladen at West Columbus, 4 p.m.
JV Football
Whiteville at East Bladen, 6 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Volleyball
Elizabethtown Christian vs. Emereau at Elizabethtown Baptist Church, 4 p.m.
RECREATION
Tot Soccer at Bladen County Park
Team Marshall vs. Team Chase, 6 p.m.
Team Everest vs. Team Rubble, 6 p.m.
Team Zuma vs. Team Tracker, 6 p.m.
7-9-Year-Old Boys’ Soccer at Bladen County Park
Quakes vs. Fury, 6 p.m.
Revolution vs. Galaxy, 6 p.m.
Railhawks vs. Cosmos, 7 p.m.
Thunder vs. Timbers, 7 p.m.
7-9-Year-Old Girls’ Soccer at Bladen County Park
Burn vs. Rapids, 6 p.m.
Fusion vs. Arsenal, 7 p.m.