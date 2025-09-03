Emereau: Bladen volleyball team won its second straight match, beating Old Main Stream Academy in straight sets.

ELIZABETHTOWN – The West Bladen Knights beat the East Bladen Eagles for the second time in a week by an identical 6-3 score. West Bladen (2-0) is scheduled to play at Whiteville on Sept. 9. East Bladen (1-3) is scheduled to play at West Columbus on Thursday.

Singles: Faith Wren (WB) def. Sana’a Singletary 8-1; Lileigh Anderson (WB) def. Niyah Wooten 8-1; Ruby Stephens (EB) def. Jeleah Purdie 9-7; Ava Allen (EB) def. Everlee Nance 8-4; Charlotte Cookson (WB) def. Amanda Bollinger 8-3; Gisella Lara (WB) def. Claire Devane 9-7.

Doubles: Wright-Nance (WB) def. Singletary-Wooten 8-6; Anderson-Purdie (WB) def. Stephens-Azul Valencia 8-2; Allen-Madison Smith (EB) def. Cookson-Lena Edwards 8-6.

Varsity Soccer: North Brunswick 1, West Bladen 0

In Leland, North Brunswick scored in the second half for its second one-game win against the Knights (0-3-1). The Scorpions won 2-1 Aug. 19.

Dylan Hernandez made four saves for West Bladen, which is scheduled to host Union on Wednesday.

Varsity Soccer: Whiteville 2, East Bladen 1

In Whiteville, the Wolfpack slipped past the Eagles in a non-conference match, snapping a 14-match losing streak against East Bladen.

East Bladen (1-3-2) is scheduled to play at South Columbus on Thursday.

Varsity Volleyball: North Duplin 3, East Bladen 0

In Mount Olive, the Carolina Conference leading Rebels defeated East Bladen 25-11, 25-21, 25-17.

North Duplin is 6-1 overall and 3-0 in conference play. East Bladen, which is scheduled to host West Columbus on Thursday, is 0-8 overall and 0-2 in the league.

Junior Varsity Volleyball: East Bladen 2, North Duplin 0

In Mount Olive, Julia Flowers and Gracey Edwards each had five kills, nine attacks and four digs in the Eagles’ sweep 25-20, 25-14. Edwards also had a service ace and nine attacks.

Also for East Bladen (6-2, 2-0 Carolina Conference), Harlie Shaw had two service aces, Isabella Beard had three kills and five attacks. Tenley Dowless had two services and two attacks to go along with a kill and dig. Maylin McMichael had a kill. Addison Douglas had a service ace, two kills on two attacks and four digs. Chloe Merritt had a service ace. Avianna Whittington had a dig.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer: Emereau 6, Old Main Stream Academy 2

In Pembroke, Noah Ray had a hat trick as the Aviators (2-1) erupted for five goals in the second half to win their second straight. Luis Ayala scored for Emereau as the teams played to a 1-all tie in the first half. Cayden Smith scored twice in the second half.

Emereau (2-1) is scheduled to play at Sampson Middle on Sept. 9

Volleyball: Emereau 2, Old Main Stream Academy 0

In Pembroke, Jamison Raynor had nine service points, including an ace, in the first set and Harper Allen and Anna White combined for 14 service points and each had three aces in the second set as the Aviators won 25-13, 25-23 against the Firebirds.

Also scoring service points for Emereau (2-1) were Quinlyn Bass, who finished off the first set with five, including a pair of aces, Delana Phillips (5 points, 2 aces), Kenley Brisson (4 points), Kaitlynn Wright(1 point) and Keri Faye Burgess (1 point) and Kenley Brisson (4 points).

Emereau is scheduled to play Elizabethtown Christian on Thursday at Elizabethtown Baptist Church.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 2

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball

Varsity: North Duplin 3, East Bladen 0 (25-11, 25-21, 25-17)

JV: East Bladen 2, North Duplin 0 (25-20, 25-14)

Boys’ Soccer

Varsity: Whiteville 2, East Bladen 1

Varsity: North Brunswick 1, West Bladen 0

JV: East Bladen at Whiteville

Girls’ Tennis

West Bladen 6, East Bladen 3

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Volleyball

Emereau 2, Old Main Stream Academy 0 (25-13, 25-23)

Boys’ Soccer

Emereau 6, Old Main Stream Academy 2

RECREATION

5-6-Year-Old Soccer at Bladen County Park

Titans vs. Hornets

Dynamos vs. Raptors

Lightning vs. Sharks

Mutiny vs. Grizzlies

10-12-Year-Old Boys’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

DC United vs. Spartans

Bolt vs. Crew.

10-12-Year-Old Girls’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Courage vs. Stars

Spirit vs. Fire

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 3

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

Union at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Union at West Bladen, JV 4:30 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 4

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

Pender at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

East Bladen at South Columbus, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

East Bladen at West Columbus, JV 4:30 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

East Bladen at West Columbus, 4 p.m.

JV Football

Whiteville at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Volleyball

Elizabethtown Christian vs. Emereau at Elizabethtown Baptist Church, 4 p.m.

RECREATION

Tot Soccer at Bladen County Park

Team Marshall vs. Team Chase, 6 p.m.

Team Everest vs. Team Rubble, 6 p.m.

Team Zuma vs. Team Tracker, 6 p.m.

7-9-Year-Old Boys’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Quakes vs. Fury, 6 p.m.

Revolution vs. Galaxy, 6 p.m.

Railhawks vs. Cosmos, 7 p.m.

Thunder vs. Timbers, 7 p.m.

7-9-Year-Old Girls’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Burn vs. Rapids, 6 p.m.

Fusion vs. Arsenal, 7 p.m.