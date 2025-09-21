Registration for Bladen County Recreation Department’s youth volleyball program continues through Oct. 3.

Age groups are 8-9, 10-11 and 12-14 with separate leagues for girls and boys. League age is determined as of Oct. 1. Fee is $35 per player. Registration is available at the Recreation Department at 803 West King Street in Elizabethtown or online at bladeninfo.org.

Anyone interested in coaching a team can contact Morgan King at 910-872-6360 or email to [email protected].

Football/Cheerleading: Registration has closed for the department’s youth football and cheerleading. If interested in coaching a team, contact Clint Allen at 910-862-6772 or email [email protected].

Flag Football: Registration for Bladenboro Parks & Recreation’s flag football program is underway. The three leagues are for boys and girls ages 5 through 10. Fee of $40 is due by Oct. 5 and includes a jersey. Games are scheduled Saturdays beginning Oct. 18 at McLean Park. Registration form available on the organization’s Facebook page.

Youth Soccer: Here are standings through Sept. 18. Games are played on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Bladen County Park off U.S. 701 between Elizabethtown and Clarkton.

10-12-Year-Old Boys: DC United 4-0, Bolt 2-2, Crew 2-2, Spartans 0-4

10-12-Year-Old Girls: Courage 4-0, Spirit 2-1, Stars 1-2, Fire 0-4

7-9-Year-Old Boys: Fury 4-0, Quakes 3-1, Thunder 3-1, Cosmos 2-2, Galaxy 2-2, Timbers 2-2, Railhawks 0-4, Revolution 0-4

7-9-Year-Old Girls: Burn 3-1, Alliance 2-1, Rapids 2-1, Arsenal 1-2, Fusion 0-3

5-6-Year-Old Coed: Sharks 4-0-0, Lightning 3-1-0, Mutiny 2-1-1, Raptors 2-1-1, Dynamos 1-3-0, Grizzlies 1-3-0, Hornets 1-3-0, Titans 1-3-0