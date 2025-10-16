South Columbus eliminated West Bladen 6-2 on Wednesday in the second round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A team playoffs. Each team had received a first round bye.

The featured match came in No. 1 singles when South Columbus’ Morgan Cartrette outlasted West Bladen’s Faith Wren 5-7, 6-4 (11-9) in a match that lasted over 2½ hours.

West Bladen (7-5) ended its season with three of its losses coming against South Columbus.

West Bladen’s Jeleah Purdie in singles and the doubles team of Wren and Lileigh Anderson are scheduled to compete in the NCHSAA Mideast Regional in Goldsboro on Friday.

Singles: Morgan Cartrette (SC) def. Faith Wren 5-7, 6-4 (11-9); Lileigh Anderson (WB) def. Carolina Greene 6-3, 6-1; Jeleah Purdie (WB) def. Elisabeth Stubbs 6-1, default; DaShyia Grahm (SC) def. Everlee Nance 6-2, 6-0; Devora Redondo (SC) def. Estrella Vasquez 6-1, 6-0; Bentley Hardee (SC) def. La’Naya Moore 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles: Redondo/Hardee (SC) def. Purdie/Nance 8-6; Grahm/Bayleigh Ward (SC) def. Vasquez/Moore 8-0.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 15

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

West Bladen 6, Red Springs 1

East Bladen at Union

HIGH SCHOOL

NCHSAA Girls’ Tennis Playoffs

South Columbus 6, West Bladen 2

THURSDAY, OCT. 16

HIGH SCHOOL

JV Football

Red Springs at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

East Bladen at Lakewood, 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball

NCHSAA brackets released

RECREATION

7-9-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park

Wolfpack vs. Crimson Tide, 6 p.m.

Hurricanes vs. Volunteers, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 17

HIGH SCHOOL

Football

Lakewood at East Bladen, 7 p.m.

West Bladen at Red Springs, 7 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

NCHSAA individual regionals, Goldsboro