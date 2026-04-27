Kirby, Newport win PPA tournaments at Grand Regal Resort

Bill Kirby and Greg Newport won Professional Putters Association tournaments last weekend at White Lake’s Grand Regal Resort.

David Myers and Bryan Deal were the winners in the Amateur Putters Association events.

The PPA has been playing tournaments at White Lake for more than 30 years. The tour is scheduled to return to Grand Regal Resort on Sept. 26-27 for the White Lake Open and its Southern Tour Championship.

Kirby, a former sports editor of The Fayetteville Times and columnist for The Fayetteville Observer, shot a 34-under 110 for four rounds Saturday to win the pro division of the Harry Womble Memorial by one stroke over Randy Reeves. Kirby had rounds of 25-33-26-26 on the par-36 White Lake Putt-Putt course. Roby Fuller placed third with a 112.

Sunday, Newport shot 26-under 82 for three rounds for a two stroke win over Reeves and Terry Phillips in the Carolinas Open. The tournament was shortened to 54 holes because of a late start due to rain.

There were 43 participants Saturday and 34 Sunday in the pro division.

In the amateur division, 21 players competed Saturday and 19 competed Sunday.

Myers won the Harry Womble Memorial on Saturday with a 72-hole 112 score which was three shots better than Billy Mize. Chase Ferguson placed third with a 119. Myers’ rounds were all under 30.

Sunday, Deal had rounds of 27-29-28 for a 24-under 108 for a two-shot victory over Richard Miller and Mize in the Carolina Open.

There were three rounds of 25 during the tournaments. Kirby had a 25 in Saturday’s opening round. Newport and Reeves shot 25s Sunday.