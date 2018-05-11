Hardin selected to state advisory board

File photo Ashley Hardin stands with East Bladen girls basketball coach Patty Evers. File photo Ashley Hardin stands with East Bladen girls basketball coach Patty Evers.

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen junior Ashley Hardin was recently accepted to serve on the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Student Athlete Advisory Council representing Region 4 for the 2018-19 school year.

Hardin — who has been an all-conference performer in volleyball, basketball and soccer — will attend the SAAC team-building/leadership summit in Indianapolis on July 22-25, hosted by the National Federation of State High Schools Associations.

All expenses will be covered by the NFHS and NCHSAA.

File photo Ashley Hardin stands with East Bladen girls basketball coach Patty Evers. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Ashley.jpg File photo Ashley Hardin stands with East Bladen girls basketball coach Patty Evers.