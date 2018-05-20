‘On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive’ campaign to begin Memorial Day weekend

RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, State Highway Patrol and Mothers Against Drunk Driving will kick off the eighth annual “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign on Memorial Day weekend.

The multi-agency safety initiative works to reduce alcohol-related accidents on the state’s roadways and waterways, both of which see increased traffic during summer months.

“It’s easy to prevent alcohol-related accidents on the road and the water,” said Maj. Chris Huebner of the Wildlife Resources Commission. “If your holidays include drinking alcohol, make sure to designate a driver whether you’re in a car or on a vessel.”

Starting Memorial Day weekend, enforcement officers will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and promoting public awareness to deter impaired operation of vehicles and vessels. Awareness and enforcement efforts are centered on four of the busiest summer weekends, including: May 26–28; June 29 through July 1 (Operation Dry Water); July 6-8; Sept. 1-3.

In North Carolina, a driver or vessel operator with a blood-alcohol concentration that meets or exceeds .08, or is substantially impaired by alcohol and/or drugs, is subject to arrest.

The campaign is coordinated by the Wildlife Resources Commission and the State Highway Patrol, and supported by local police and sheriff’s offices, along with participating non-governmental organizations such as Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

For information on boating safety and regulations, visit www.ncwildlife.org/boating or call 919-707-0031.