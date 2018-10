ROWLAND – East Bladen tumbled in the most agonizing of ways Saturday, falling 3-2 at South Robeson in a rescheduled Three Rivers Conference volleyball match.

The Lady Eagles of co-coaches Danielle Hatcher and Sara Ward took a two-set lead before falling 19-25, 24-26, 25-12, 29-27, 15-12. The loss was the sixth in a row for East Bladen.