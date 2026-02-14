The West Bladen boys’ basketball team are the top seed and received a bye in Tuesday’s first round for the upcoming Southeastern Conference tournament.

The East Bladen boys’ and girls’ teams are scheduled to open the Carolina Conference tournaments Monday at home. The girls are matched against Union at 5 p.m. while the boys will play Hobbton at 6:30 p.m. on Patty Evers Court. Semifinals and championship games will be played at Union High School in Rose Hill.

The Knights will host the Southeastern boys’ tournament semifinals Thursday inside Ken F. Cross Gymnasium. The championship game is scheduled Friday at Fairmont High School.

The West Bladen girls will be at home Tuesday against South Columbus in the opening round of the Southeastern tournament.

The East Bladen junior varsity boys’ team will play Thursday at Union High School against East Columbus in the Carolina Conference tournament semifinals.

Here are tournament schedules:

Monday, Feb. 16

Carolina Conference

Girls: Union (10-12, 4-8) at East Bladen (17-6, 8-4), 5 p.m.

Boys: Hobbton (6-14, 4-8) at East Bladen (7-15, 7-5), 6:30 p.m.

Boys: Lakewood (7-15, 3-9) at North Duplin (12-9, 8-4), 7:30 p.m.

Girls: Hobbton (0-12, 0-12) at Lakewood (15-7, 9-3), 4 p.m.

Girls: West Columbus (2-16, 2-10) at North Duplin (16-6, 9-3), 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 17

Southeastern Conference

Boys: South Columbus (6-14, 1-9) at Fairmont (10-13, 6-4, 6 p.m.

Boys: Red Springs (3-19, 1-9) at Whiteville (12-10. 6-4), 7:30 p.m.

Girls: Red Springs (3-18, 1-9) at Whiteville (10-12, 6-4), 6 p.m.

Girls: South Columbus (4-17, 2-8) at West Bladen (5-16, 3-7), 6 p.m.

Carolina Conference

Boys: Union (4-17, 2-10) at West Columbus (11-11, 9-3), 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 18

Carolina Conference at Union High School

JV Boys: Union vs. North Duplin, 4:30 p.m.

Girls: East Bladen-Union winner vs. East Columbus (15-5, 10-2), 6 p.m.

Boys: East Bladen-Hobbton winner vs. East Columbus (11-9, 9-3), 7:30 p.m.

Southeastern Conference at Fairmont High School

Girls: Whiteville-Red Springs winner vs. South Brunswick (16-2, 9-1), 6 p.m.

Girls: West Bladen-South Columbus winner vs. Fairmont (21-2, 9-1), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 19

Southeastern Conference at West Bladen High School

Boys: Fairmont-South Columbus winner vs. South Brunswick (15-7, 7-3), 6 p.m.

Boys: Whiteville-Red Springs winner vs. West Bladen (18-6, 9-1), 7:30 p.m.

Carolina Conference at Union High School

JV Boys: East Bladen (10-12, 9-3) vs. East Columbus, 4:30 p.m.

Girls: Lakewood-Hobbton winner vs. North Duplin-West Columbus winner, 6 p.m.

Boys: West Columbus-Union winner vs. North Duplin-Lakewood winner, 7:30 p.m

Friday, Feb. 20

Carolina Conference at Union High School

JV Boys: Championship, 4:30 p.m.

Girls: Championship, 6 p.m.

Boys: Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Southeastern Conference at Fairmont High School

Girls: Championship, 6 p.m.

Boys: Championship, 7:30 p.m.

The East Bladen girls and boys each defeated Union twice during the regular season. The girls won 61-47 and 68-51 and the boys won 54-35 and 45-42 in overtime.

The West Bladen girls beat South Columbus twice 38-35 and 53-49.

