Bladen County schools wrap up football scrimmages; season opens Friday

ELIZABETHTOWN — Rain fell, but the teams played on.

East Bladen wrapped up its second scrimmage Friday night, trekking to James Kenan. On Monday of last week, the Eagles were in Lumberton to face Purnell Swett in the Battle of the Carolinas football jamboree.

West Bladen also wrapped its scrimmage sessions last week. The Knights competed Tuesday at Wilmington Ashley, having gone against Fayetteville Byrd the previous Saturday morning.

Head coaches at both schools are looking forward to a “game week.” On Friday, East Bladen hosts Wallace-Rose Hill and West Bladen welcomes in South Brunswick. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at each school.

“Monday night, we played Purnell, they were bigger than us,” East Bladen eighth-year head coach Robby Priest said. “I liked how our offensive line played. Friday night, we were probably bigger than James Kenan up front, but they were probably quicker than us. The first two series, it took some adjustments, but I like how we played.”

Priest said scrimmages offer a chance to go against an opponent where there are not many surprises. Coaches typically know each other and their schemes.

“I like how our backs ran, I like how our defense played,” he said. “They came out in spread stuff. About the third or fourth play, we made the adjustments. Everything went OK.”

The Eagles, Priest said, are likely to go with the running back “that’s hot.” Seniors Kasey Price, Lawson Hester and ZaQuis Leach, along with junior RaSean McKoy, provide a solid stable of choices.

“We’ll be a little bit by committee until we get to midseason, or until we enter into conference play,” Priest said. “We’ve got a pretty good idea right now. Once we get the two nonconference games out of the way, we’ll have a better idea and everybody will know their role.”

In Bladenboro, first-year head coach Jon Sherman is encouraged by the Knights’ first two outings. In senior quarterback Tyre Boykin, the former Purnell Swett head coach has one of southeastern North Carolina’s top athletes.

“Tyre did pretty good both scrimmages,” Sherman said. “He’s gotten better since the first one. In the first game, our passing game was non-existent.

“The second one, it was 9 for 14.”

Sherman is encouraged by sophomore tight end Lancine Soumanoro and freshman receiver Gary Parker. Junior Shy’ron Adams is back after leading the team in receptions and yards last year.

“Wide receiver wise, it picked up on offense,” Sherman said. “Shy’ron did well. Gary Parker did well. So did our tight end; Lance had four or five catches.

“The run game, our offensive line pretty much solidified.”

West Bladen difficulties the last two years have included scoring defense. Sherman said that’s a point of emphasis, particularly in technique during practice repetitions.

“Defense was a question mark,” he said. “We’re still waiting on some guys to step up. I thought everybody progressed.”

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

