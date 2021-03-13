Eagles storm past Fairmont, 2-0 heading to home opener

E. Bladen … 50 Fairmont … 12 East Bladen Fairmont 19 First downs 13 48-419 Rushes-yards 18-43 12 Passing yards 170 1-4-0 Passes 19-29-2 0 Punts 1-28 1-1 Fumbles 2-2 1-5 Penalties 0 East Bladen 30 6 14 0 — 50 Fairmont 0 6 0 6 — 12 EB — RaSean McKoy 2 run (Javius Brooks run), 10:47, 1st. EB — Javius Brooks 2 run (Javant McDowell pass from Zach Meares), 7:19, 1st. EB — RaSean McKoy 50 run (Raymond Autry run), 5:07, 1st. EB — RaSean McKoy 48 run (run failed), 2:43, 1st. F — Quamel Pittman 39 pass from Jahkeem Moore (run failed), 3:17, 2nd. EB — Raymond Autry 86 kickoff return (kick failed), 3:02, 2nd. EB — Masion Brooks 30 run run failed), 8:26, 3rd. EB — Masion brooks 8 run (RaSean McKoy run), 0:28, 3rd. F — Ezekial Thompson 22 pass from Jahkeem Moore (pass failed), 5:43, 4th. INDIVIDUALS Rushing: EB — RaSean McKoy 14-198, Javius Brooks 11-122, Masion Brooks 7-61, Raymond Autry Jr. 5-29, Corey Ballard 3-12, Donevin Keith 1-2, Kalec Autry 1-2, Zach Meares 3-0, Tim McLean 1-(-3), Jake Garrison 2-(-4); F — Jahkeem Moore 9-57, Derrick Baker 6-12, Saquan Brown 1-6, John Poe 1-(-3), Ty-Rus Morris 1-(-29).. Passing: EB — Zach Meares 1-4-0, 12 yards; F — Jahkeem Moore 18-26-2, 153 yards, Ty-Rus Morris 1-3-0, 17 yards. Receiving: EB — RaSean McKoy 1-12; F — Quamel Pittman 5-67, Derrick Baker 4-38, Ezekial Thompson 2-30, Jahkeem Moore 1-17, Christopher Stevenson 4-12, Saquan Brown 1-5, Byron Allen 2-1.

FAIRMONT — East Bladen remained undefeated, routing host Fairmont 50-12 on Friday night in Three Rivers Conference high school football.

• Performances: Eagles, senior RaSean McKoy, touchdown runs of 2, 50, 48, finished with 14 rushes for 198 yards; junior Javius Brooks, 11 rushes for 122 yards; senior Javant McDowell, interception; junior Sherman Monroe, interception; junior Tim McLean, sack.

• Key: Coach Robby Priest said the Eagles ran a fake punt for a touchdown, recovered “two or three” onside kicks, and returned a kickoff for a touchdown. “I was impressed with our special teams,” he said. “Josh Hayes had 22 tackles against South Columbus — we found that out Monday morning. He played good again last night.” Hayes is a senior middle linebacker. Priest also said junior Nazire Smith excelled in downfield blocking, springing runners three or four times. McDowell and McKoy also drew praise.

• Records: East Bladen 2-0 Three Rivers, 2-0 overall; Fairmont 0-2 Three Rivers, 0-2 overall.

• Next: East Bladen home opener is Friday against St. Pauls at 7 p.m.