TABOR CITY — West Bladen lost 48-24 to host South Columbus on Friday night in Three Rivers Conference high school football.

• Performances: Knights, sophomore Gary Parker, two touchdowns, 19 carries, 123 yards; senior quarterback Devon Strange, TD pass (40 yards) to senior Shy’ron Adams; junior Damarius Robinson, 10 rushes, 94 yards; Stallions, Treshawn Grate, 13 rushes for 189 yards, touchdown runs of 17, 29, 22, 15 yards, touchdown pass 27 yards to E.J. Tisdale.

• Key: Head coach Jon Sherman said the Stallions took away the Knights’ jet sweep, which was significant in the success against Fairmont a week earlier. Also pivotal, the Knights trailed just 13-8 midway in the second quarter before the hosts exploded to a 41-8 lead through three quarters.

• Records: West Bladen 0-2 Three Rivers, 0-2 overall; South Columbus 1-1 Three Rivers, 1-1 overall.

• Next: West Bladen hosts West Columbus on Friday, 7 p.m.