Members of the Riptide, a Bladen County Recreation & Parks ages 5-7 softball team, are (front, from left) Kaylee Price, Eva Dove, Bella Hester, (second row, from left) Madisyn Butler, Nora Chadwick, Kenadie Pusey, Meredith Carter, (third row, from left) Sully Peterson, Hyleigh Brackett, Harper Ward, Paisley Alley, (back row, from left) head coach Daniel Peterson and assistant coaches Stephen Alley, Stephen Hester, Lexie Hester.