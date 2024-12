WILMINGTON — East Bladen triumphed 54-37 over 4-A Topsail on Wednesday in the inaugural Hoggard Holiday Classic.

The Eagles moved to 4-4 for the season.

East Bladen open 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference play on Tuesday hosting West Bladen.

Topsail exited with its fifth consecutive loss and is 3-7.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.