RED SPRINGS — East Bladen is in the championship of the SAC-7 girls high school basketball tournament on Friday night.

The Lady Eagles beat Fairmont 45-43 on Wednesday evening at Red Springs in the semifinals. They face St. Pauls for the title; the Lady Bulldogs beat Midway 55-23 for their 16th straight win, a streak that includes two over East Bladen.

Tip is 6 p.m. at Red Springs.

East Bladen senior Maya McDonald led the victors with 14 points, six rebounds and five assists. Junior AnnaGrey Heustess blocked five shots. Senior Alexus Mitchell scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds. Scoring eight points each were junior Maegan Burney and freshman Iveonna Ward.

East Bladen is 23-2 and has won five straight. Fairmont exited 15-9.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.