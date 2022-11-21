ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Eagles hosted the East Columbus Gators in a 59-39 victory.

The night started off as a back-and-forth contest with both teams trading baskets with one another. Senior guard Malcolm Bolden was hot behind the line and sunk a couple of 3-pointers in the first quarter to keep the Eagles around. The Gators were active on the boards in the first quarter and converted a lot of second-chance opportunities to end the first quarter with a 5-point lead.

Bolden kept his team in the game with good offense even though the Eagles were having trouble finishing off defensive plays. The Gators’ senior guard Jay’zeon Brown helped protect his team’s shrinking lead with a few jumpers but Bolden helped get his team a one-point advantage going into the locker room with a couple of 3-pointers and an assist.

The Gators started the 3rd quarter with a 3-pointer from their sophomore forward Jaden Troy and the Gator offense practically stalled for the remainder of the quarter. The Eagles began to assert their dominance on the boards at both ends and things started to get away from the visitors. Senior center Zamar Lewis and sophomore guard Jacob Nixon were responsible for the host lead swelling to 11 points. East Columbus was held to four points and was outrebounded in the third quarter.

Lewis continued to bully his opponents down low and scored four straight points off put-backs at the start of the final quarter. Brown ended the Gators’ cold streak on the offensive end with some jumpers and fastbreak layups but it was a little too late. The Eagles kept their foot on the gas and with the home crowd’s energy behind them as they strolled their way to the final seconds.

Lewis finished the night with 15 points and led his team with a handful of rebounds. Bolden led the game in scoring with 20 points and the Eagles in assists. Brown led the Gators in scoring with 15 points on 6-of-19 shooting. The Eagles’ next game will be against South Columbus away from home on Tuesday.