ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Eagles defeated the South Columbus Stallion for a 10-0 victory in a non-conference matchup on Tuesday. The Eagles’ junior right-handed pitcher Jake Futrell gave his opponents nightmares at the plate with 8 strikeouts and one walk to his name through four innings. South Columbus rotated three pitchers before the 5th and final inning to contend with their opponent’s red-hot lineup.

Seniors Ty Mathis, Even Pait, and Cole Tatum finished the game with two hits for some quality work at the plate. Mathis and Tatum both drove in two runs in three plate appearances in their teams’ first win of the season. Senior first baseman Zamar Lewis got a hit and scored twice as the Eagles cycled through their lineup. Futrell is credited with the win and the shutout for a solid first start to build some confidence going forward.

The Stallions got their only hit of the night in the 5th inning before the umpire put an end after the top of the 5th. East Bladen’s next game will be against South Brunswick away from home on Wednesday as they begin a 3-game away stint. They’ll meet the Stallions again on Friday night in Tabor City.