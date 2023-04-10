East Bladen Girls’ Soccer

ROCKY POINT- The East Bladen Lady Eagles defeated the Heide Trask Lady Titans for a 4-1 victory last Thursday in a non-conference clash. The Lady Eagles dynamic midfielders of junior Heidi Rebollar and sophomore Jackie Medina-Leal scored two goals apiece in their teams victory. Rebollar got her name on the scoresheet early after the referre blew his whistle for a penalty kick in the 19th minute. Medina-Leal doubled the lead with a cracking shot from distance to keep the momentum going in the Lady Eagles favor.

The Lady Titans got a goal back shortly after the second half restart but their opponents weren’t phased as they went on to win comfortably. East Bladen moves to 8-3-1 on the season and they will play one more non-conference game against Whiteville on April 19th before finishing out their season against SAC 7 opponents.

East Bladen Softball

LELAND- The East Bladen Lady Eagles defeated the North Brunswick Scorpions for a 8-3 victory in a non-conference match-up last Thursday. Laura Davisson started in the center circle for the Lady Eagles and she pitched a little over three innings before being relieved by senior Karli Priest, who finished out the game there with a scoreless three innings pitched.

East Bladen were hot behind the plate with 12 hits as a team to leave the long road trip with the win. Jenna Brice finished the evening with a 3-for-4 hitting performance at the plate and scored twice. Sophomore Martha Simmons went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored for a nice day’s work at the plate. The Lady Eagles will be participating in the Spring Break Tournament this Monday at West Brunswick High and they open up against Concord-Cox Mill at 4 PM.