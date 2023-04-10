CLARKTON — On Friday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office was notified at approximately 12:25 a.m. that an armed robbery had just occurred at the Scotchman in Clarkton. An unknown amount of money was stolen, but no one was hurt in the incident. The suspect is still at large.

According to authorities, the suspect was described as a short, Black male approximately 5 feet tall. The suspect was wearing a black mask, black hoodie, and ripped black pants. The suspect is described as having a scar on his forehead over his left eye.

Scotchman employees say that the suspect is known to frequent the Clarkton store often and is always wearing a mask.

This is currently an open investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at Bladen County Sheriff’s Office by calling 919-862-6960.