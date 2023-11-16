ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Eagles will postpone the start of their basketball season until Dec. 6, when they will meet Purnell Swett. The delay is due to some football players playing in the third round of NCHSAA 1A State Playoffs.

The Eagles were supposed to start their ‘23-24 campaign this Friday but will have to wait a little longer to tip off their season as their football team is in the hunt for silverware on the gridiron.

East Bladen’s boy’s junior varsity team will tip off at 4:30 p.m. and will be followed by both the varsity action for the boys and girls team.