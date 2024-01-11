ROCKY POINT — The Heide Trask Titans defeated the East Bladen Eagles for a 66-47 victory on Wednesday night in a Waccamaw Conference clash. The Titans had five players in double-digit scoring in a huge conference win; senior guard Matrez Davis scored a team-high 16 points, senior forward Bradford Bannermen scored 11 points, freshmen center Gio Diggers also finished the night with 11 and shifty senior guard Myron Mckoy finished the night with 10.

East Bladen was outscored in the final quarter 22-5 as they suffered their first loss in Waccamaw Conference play. The Eagles junior guard Dominick Collins led all scorers on the night with 22 points to his name, while he added five assists and three rebounds to the statsheet. Sophomore big-man Keyshawn Kemp also posted a double-double on the night with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the visitors. Senior guard Lee Barnes also contributed 10 points to the Eagles tally as well as snagging 6 rebounds.

The Titans took an early first quarter lead thanks to McKoy and Davis splashing from range to help prop their team up with a 9-point advantage. The Eagles answered with log-range bombs of their own and they worked the interior to keep their opponents in reach. However, Davis was feeling it on the offensive end and his 10 first quarter points was enough to preserve the host lead going into the next quarter of action.

Collins and the Eagles were able to close the deficit with three-point shots, as well as attacking the offensive boards for second chances finishes to go into the intermission behind 31-27. The Eagles came out for the third with plenty of work ahead of them as their opponents continued to get their baskets to fall. Davis and Bannermen drained their three-point attempts to keep the host ahead by 10-points halfway through the third quarter. Barnes came in clutch for the visitors with five quick points and Kemp finished inside to help keep their opponents in touching distance.

East Bladen junior forward Kewone Maynor also drained a crucial bucket in the final minutes of the quarter as the visitors entered the final quarter of play behind by just two points. The host came out with an upped intensity on both sides of the ball in the fourth quarter as they stretched the lead to out-of-sight. Heide Trask now moves to an overall record of 9-4 and they take first place in the Waccamaw as their conference record is 3-0.

East Bladen falls to 3-1 in conference play and their overall record on the season is now 9-4. The Eagles will look to bounce back at home against West Columbus this Friday for another crucial conference match-up at the top of the standings.

OTHER RESULTS WACCAMAW/SAC 6 WED 01/10:

