ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Lady Eagles defeated the West Columbus Lady Vikings for a 53-10 victory on Wednesday evening in a Waccamaw Conference clash. The Lady Eagles took the victory with ease as they jumped ahead 24-0 in the first quarter with little resistance from their opponents. Wednesday’s win marks Head Coach Patty Evers 599th career win and improves the Lady Eagles to 15-3 overall on the season.

East Bladen freshman center Nevaeh Brown led all scorers with 12 points and she was a rebound machine on the night with seven boards. Junior guard Iveonna “NeNe” Ward led the Eagles in the first half with nine points before sitting down the remainder of the second half. The Lady Eagles are tied for first place with East Columbus at 7-1 as they split the head-to-head matchup after Tuesday evening’s 58-53 loss.

Freshman guard Aaliyah Monroe and sophomore guard Ariel Cromartie both finished the night against West Columbus with seven points apiece. West Columbus remains at the bottom of the conference standings with an 0-7 record and they’ll take on Whiteville for their next game. East Bladen will host Pender on Friday night as they look to continue stacking their victories with four games remaining in the regular season.

Pender pushed the Eagles in their first meeting and they will be coming into Elizabethtown with a 3-4 record in conference play. They are led by senior point guard Jamiah Johnson who has been averaging 15.7 ppg so far this season.

WEST BLADEN

RED SPRINGS-The Red Springs Lady Red Devils defeated the West Bladen Lady Knights for a 44-33 victory in a SAC 6 match-up on Tuesday. The Lady Red Devils had three players in double-digit scoring; junior center Monica Washington led all scorers with 14 points, junior guard Rilee Sampson finished the game with 12 points, and junior guard Nakira Hunt finished the game with 10 points.

West Bladen junior Holland Davis led her team with 11 points and senior guard Kiera Lewis finished with 10 points. The Lady Knights now fall to 0-7 in conference play and slide to 4-10 overall on the season. They’ll travel away to Clinton on Friday for a chance to bounce back with five games remaining before the conference tournament.

OTHER REULTS AROUND WACCAMAW/SAC 6:

East Dupin(17-2, 7-1) 53, Heide Trask(3-15, 2-4) 20

Fairmont(17-2, 5-0) 58, Clinton(10-6, 3-2) 25

St. Pauls(11-4, 4-1) 60, Midway(8-8, 1-4) 29