BLADENBORO — The West Bladen Lady Knights defeated the Whiteville Lady Wolfpack for a 1-nil victory in a non-conference matchup on Thursday evening.

West Bladen snatched a second half winner when junior O’mara McDonald pass connected to the foot of freshmen Ashley Baiza Rivon for the decisive finish. The Lady Wolfpack had a chance to tie the game late in the second half when they were awarded a penalty for a handball in the box.

Unfortunately, the penalty went wide of the mark to keep the Lady Knights ahead as time dwindled down. West Bladen senior keeper Briana Carranza Toledo had four saves and was able to escape the match with the shutout. The Lady Knights improve their overall record to 2-0 and they’ll travel away to East Bladen for their next game.

SAC 6 RECORDS SO FAR:

West Bladen (2-0), next game at East Bladen

Midway (1-1), next game vs Prinecton

Clinton(1-1), next game vs D.H. Conly

St. Pauls(1-1), next game vs Douglas Byrd

Red Springs(0-2), next game vs Southern Lee