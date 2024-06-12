WACCAMAW ALL-CONFERENCE

ELIZABETHTOWN-The East Bladen Lady Eagles had six players to make the Waccamaw All-Conference team–senior midfielder Heidi Rebollar, senior forward Molly Evans, senior defender Zoe Smith, senior keeper Reese Hester, junior winger Jackie Medina-Leal and sophomore defender Gabby Rebollar. Heidi Rebollar was also named the Waccamaw Player of the Year for a successful senior season. She was responsible for 21 assists and 18 goals as one of the Lady Eagles standouts on the year.

Evans played upfront for the Lady Eagles as she bagged eight goals and three assists during the season. Her instincts inside the box were on full display against East Columbus and New Hannover where she scored a brace in both games. Smith was a sweeping center-back for the Lady Eagles and she was a part of the best defenses in the conference as they only allowed four goals against Waccamaw Conference opponents.

Hester held it down for the Lady Eagles between the sticks as the starting goalkeeper and she finished the year with 7 shutout victories in conference action. She also had 16 saves against Lejune in the third round of the 1A NCHSAA state playoffs for a victory against Lejune. Medina-Leal scored a team-high 21 goals this season and she delivered eight assists on the year.

Gabby Rebollar played in the back but her ability with the ball allowed her the freedom to venture forward into the midfield. The East Bladen backline had a total of 13 shutouts for the entire spring campaign and Gabby Rebollar played a massive role in their success. She also finished the year with 5 goals to her name.

NCSCA ALL-STATE TEAM

ELIZABETHTOWN-The East Bladen Lady Eagles received All-State and All-Region Selections from the NC Soccer Coaches Association panel. Senior midfielder Heidi Rebollar was named to her second-consecutive All-State team and junior winger Jackie Medina-Leal was named to her fist All-State team. This is the first time in East Bladen’s history that two members of their soccer team have been selected to an All-State team in the same year.

Head Coach Jay Raynor was named the NCSCA All-Region Team coach of the year as he helped lead his team to an overall record of 16-3-2. Seven Lady Eagles were named to the All-Region team–senior midfielder Heidi Rebollar, senior forward Molly Evans, senior defender Zoe Smith, senior keeper Reese Hester, junior winger Jackie Medina-Leal , junior midfielder Anna Miranda and sophomore defender Gabby Rebollar.

Heidi Rebollar, Medina-Leal, and Smith receive their third All-Region selection; while Hester, Evans, and Gabby Rebollar receive their second All-Region selections. Miranda is a first time selection for the All-Region team.