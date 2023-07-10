PEMBROKE — West Bladen defeated Purnell Swett for a 10-0 victory in the Junior American Legion to win the best-of-three series this Sunday. West Bladen bounced back on the road after losing Game 2 at home against the Rams and put the 10-run mercy rule on their opponents to cut Sunday’s matchup short in the fifth inning.

The game started off with a navy bases-loaded situation but Tyler Lewis was able to pitch the Knights out of the situation to keep the top of the first inning scoreless. The West Bladen lineup started the game on fire and plated three runs in their half of the first inning. Lewis continued to pound away at the strike zone as Purnell Swett scratched their head for answers in the following inning.

Aiden Russ led-off the second inning with a single but was put out on a Purnell Swett fielder’s choice. Cade Allen was able to advance to first base despite the out and he would eventually round the bases for the Knights’ fourth run of the evening. The Rams nightmares continued and their opponents showed zero signs of slowing down as they expanded their lead. West Bladen firmly took control of the game in the bottom of the fourth with an array of hitting to extend their lead to 9-0.

Jordan Hester smacked a double to the outfield to plate Allen for the decisive tenth run in the fifth inning to put an end to the game. Russ had a perfect day in the batter’s box with a 3-for-3 performance and he had two RBIs to lead the West Bladen lineup. Hester and Allen both went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs for stellar nights inside the batter’s box. Purnell Swett’s Mason Brewer led his team with a 2-for-4 performance at the plate in the Rams’ loss.

Lewis finished the game on a 3-hit shutout and he was credited with the win as the Knights moved to 5-5 overall this summer. West Bladen will take on West Columbus next in a best-of-three series and the schedule will be announced this Monday.