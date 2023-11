FIRST ROUND RESULTS

WACCAMAW 1A First Round:

No. 13 East Bladen 57, No. 20 North Edgecombe 14

No. Perquimans 40, No. 23 East Columbus 6

No. 18 Pender 58, No. 15 Warren County 42

WACCAMAW/SAC 6 2A First Round:

No. Cummings 27, No. 25 Heide Trask 22

No. 6 Whiteville 42, South Granville 0

No. 1 Clinton 64, No. 32 Kinston 12

No.12 Hertford County 44, No. 21 St. Pauls 36

No.3 SouthWest Edgecombe 36, No. 30 Red Springs 13

No.18 Holmes 38, No. 15 Midway 14

Next Round 1A Nov. 10:

No. 13 East Bladen at No. 4 Northside-Pinetown

No. 18 Pender at No. 2 West Columbus

Next Round 2A Nov. 10:

No. 16 Beddingfield at No. 1 Clinton

No. 11 East Duplin at No. 6 Whiteville