BLADENBORO-The West Bladen Knights played host to the East Columbus Gators on the pitch Thursday night in a dominating 10-1 win. The Knights played free flowing and creative soccer causing the Gators all sorts of trouble.

The Knights controlled possession for most of the game and they forced their opponents into making mistakes with their pressing off the ball. East Columbus never capitalized on their set piece chances and the Knights were quick to hurt their opponents on the counter.

The Knights sophomore midfielder duo of Kevyn De La Cruz Labra and Christopher Ramirez Labra pulled the strings in the first half with cutting through passes. Da La Cruz Labra put two past the Gator’s keeper fingertips to help his team close out the first half 4 nil. It was an entertaining start to the night for the home crowd and the Knights kept the show rolling in the second half when a low shot from distance snuck in the corner 3 minutes in.

A few moments later, East Columbus caught their opponents relaxed on the counter but the Knights keeper Oswaldo Gonzalez-Lopez can thank his post for denying the Gators shot on goal. The Knights senior right-winger Jordan Underwood played the second half at electric pace and his teammates matched his energy. Underwood used his speed and power to dribble past Gator defenders to score two goals in the second half.

The Gators senior forward Jacob Freeman scored his team’s only goal and was able snatch away the Knights clean sheet with 17 minutes left to play. Unfortunately for the Gators this didn’t stop the Knights attackers from peppering their goal with more shots. The ref put a stop to action with two minutes left when the Knights sealed the game with their 10th goal of the night. The Knights will be looking to take momentum into their away journey to Clinton on Monday to open up conference play.