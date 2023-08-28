CARY — The East Bladen Eagles defeated the Henderson Collegiate Pride for a 2-1 victory on Saturday in the NCSCA Kick-Off Soccer Classic. East Bladen senior midfielder Jamie Delgado opened the scoring with the first goal of the afternoon on a give-and-go with his teammate Gabril Algozy. Delgado was involved in the next goal but this time he set-up sophomore Tevin McClean for the second goal of the day.

The Pride got their lone goal of the afternoon in the final minutes of the second half and head coach Jay Raynor felt miscommunication was the cause of conceding late. The Eagles outshot their opponents 21-8 on their way to securing their second victory of the season as they now improve to 2-2.

The Eagles next game will be on the road against Hobbton this Wednesday for another non-conference clash and then they will host West Bladen on Thursday for back-to-back games in the week.