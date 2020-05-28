Coronavirus: What should going back to church look and feel like?

WHITE OAK — Conservative faith leaders in North Carolina took Gov. Roy Cooper and his administration to federal court this month, winning the right to reopen their houses of worship.

Cooper, the court said, was “acting in good faith” to try to stop the spread of the virus. However, Judge James C. Dever III said restrictions applied to one group and not another do little to help the goal and burden religious freedom. Dever’s belief is that the people’s “instinct for self-survival is strong.”

He also said he trusted those going to worship, and their leaders, to look after each other while there just as they would in nonreligious activities.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, recommendations have come from trusted sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. State and county health departments have also issued their best practices, which is what Cooper tried to implement from his cabinet-level secretary, Dr. Mandy Cohen, at the Department of Health and Human Services.

The CDC offers specific guidance for communities of faith. The following is what it says, though not a full listing; to see more, go to cdc.gov.

• Summary overview: The CDC offers its suggestion for faith communities to “consider and accept, reject, or modify, consistent with their own faith traditions, in the course of preparing to reconvene for in-person gatherings while still working to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

It specifically says it is not intended to infringe on rights protected by the First Amendment, or any other federal law. The CDC says, “State and local authorities are reminded to take this vital right into account when establishing their own re-opening plans.”

• Scaling up operations: Provide protections for staff and congregants at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Offer options for staff at higher risk for severe illness (including older adults and people of all ages with certain underlying medical conditions) that limit their exposure risk. Offer options for congregants at higher risk of severe illness that limit their exposure risk (for example, remote participation in services).

Encourage any organizations that share or use the facilities to also follow these considerations as applicable.

• Safety actions: The CDC recommends promotion of healthy hygiene practices; cloth face coverings; intensifying cleaning, disinfection and ventilation; promoting social distancing; and steps to minimize community sharing of worship materials and other items.

The CDC says to encourage use of cloth face coverings among staff and congregants. Face coverings are most essential when social distancing is difficult. Promote social distancing at services and other gatherings, ensuring that clergy, staff, choir, volunteers and participants at the services follow social distancing, as circumstances and faith traditions allow, to lessen their risk. Consider appropriate mitigation measures, including taking steps to limit the size of gatherings maintaining social distancing, at other gatherings such as funerals, weddings, religious education classes, youth events, support groups and any other programming, where consistent with the faith tradition.

Faith communities should avoid use of items that are not easily cleaned, sanitized or disinfected. Ensure that ventilation systems operate properly and increase circulation of outdoor air as much as possible by opening windows and doors, using fans, etc. Do not open windows and doors if they pose a safety risk to children using the facility. If the faith community offers multiple services, consider scheduling services far enough apart to allow time for cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces between services.

Consistent with the community’s faith tradition, consider temporarily limiting the sharing of frequently touched objects, such as worship aids, prayer rugs, prayer books, hymnals, religious texts and other bulletins, books or other items passed or shared among congregants, and encouraging congregants to bring their own such items, if possible, or photocopying or projecting prayers, songs and texts using electronic means. Modify the methods used to receive financial contributions. Consider a stationary collection box, the main, or electronic methods of collection regular financial contributions instead of shared collection trays or baskets.

The CDC has specific recommendations as well for nursery and childcare. It also recommends training all clergy and staff in the safety recommendations.

• Monitoring and preparing: Like other places people are venturing out, encourage staff and congregants to stay home if they are sick or have been around people who are sick.

Planning for if and when a staff member or congregant gets sick is also important. The CDC says to identify an area to separate anyone who exhibits symptoms of COVID-19 during hours of operation, and ensure that children are not left without adult supervision. Establish procedures for safely transporting anyone who becomes sick at the facility to their home or a health-care facility.

To maintain healthy operations, implement flexible sick leave and related flexible policies and practices for staff. Designate a staff person to be responsible for responding to COVID-19 concerns. As volunteers often perform important duties (for example, greeters, ushers, child care), consider similar monitoring, planning and training for them. Consider that volunteer and staffing may need to increase to implement cleaning and safety protocols and to accommodate additional services with reduced attendance.

Signs and messages on protocols are encouraged.

The CDC recommends staying in touch with state and local trends, and adjusting operations accordingly. In the event a person diagnosed with COVID-19 is determined to have been in the building and poses a risk to the community, it is strongly suggested to dismiss everyone, then properly clean and disinfect the area and the building where the individual was present before resuming activities.

