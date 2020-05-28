ELIZABETHTOWN — Child defenders and child advocates are being sought for Bladen County’s Guardian ad Litem program.

Defenders are volunteers with a strong voice and shield of armor to advocate for abused and neglected children, a release says. Those with a love for children, and a desire to protect and defend them, are needed. A comprehensive, thorough training is undertaken. This includes court observation and practical application.

Advocates are volunteers with a passion, strong voice and a big heart to impact the lives of abused and neglected children. During the coronavirus, new volunteer training is being offered through the internet and visits are done virtually. The safety and protection of child advocates and clients takes priority, the release says. New classes begin in June.

For more information and to get started, go to volunteerforgal.org.