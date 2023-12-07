ELIZABETHTOWN-The East Bladen Lady Eagles defeated the Purnell Swett Lady rams for a 63-27 victory on Wednesday night in a non-conference clash. The Lady Eagles lost to the Rams in a tight game last Friday but last night’s game was a much different outcome. East Bladen applied pressure with their full court press and forced over 20 turnovers as they blitzed their opponents out of the gym.

Junior guard Iveonna “NeNe” Ward continued her excellent form on the court and dropped 28 points in Wednesday’s victory. Sophomore guard Ariel Cromartie was lethal from range and she finished the night with 14 points as the second leading scorer on her team. Junior forward Laila Smith was the Lady Eagles third leading scorer with 10 points and she had six rebounds to her name.

The Rams’ Niyah Locklear accounted for most of her team’s offensive production with 17 points in the defeat. East Bladen now move to an overall record of 5-1 and they’ll take on West Brunswick at home this Friday for their next game.

OTHER RESULTS:

East Columbus(5-0) 53, South Brunswick(1-3) 44

Lake View(4-0) 46, South Columbus(1-7) 7

Spring Creek(4-1) 39, Midway(1-4) 19

Hoke County(1-4) 56, Red Springs(0-5) 50