BLADENBORO — The West Bladen Knights continue their winning form after beating the Clinton Darkhorses’ for a 57-22 victory in their first SAC 6 matchup of the season on Tuesday night.

West Bladen junior’s Chase Williams and Hezekiah Adams were at the top of the scoring sheet with a combined 35 points between them. Williams was dominant on both ends of the floor as he filled the statsheet with 21 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and three blocks. Adams finished the night with 14 points, seven rebounds, and three steals to help seal his team’s 10th straight victory.

Things were one-sided for the majority of the game as the Knights were relentless on the defensive side of the ball to give the visitors headaches. Clinton senior forward Camden Davis was the leading scorer of the night for his team with just eight points. The Knights double-teams on the perimeter and Williams presence on the inside was enough to hold their opponents to 22 points for the entire game.

The Knights also got 11 points from sophomore forward Tylik McCall and sophomore guard Jackson Pait finished the night with five points. West Bladen quickly took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter after Williams slammed it down with one hand. Clinton got their first bucket of the quarter on a field goal from Davis and the Darkhorses’ were able to force a miss on the other end. Senior forward Gregory Coxum would get a mid-range shot to fall to cut the host lead to three points in the last few minutes of the first quarter.

McCall would receive a pass at the top of the key from Williams and he would drain the wide open three-pointer to stretch the lead back to six. Clinton would have two opportunities to respond but fail to get anything out of the extra possessions. Adams put an exclamation mark to end the quarter with a put-back two to make the game 12-4.

Clinton started the second quarter with a three-ball from Davis but the team went cold from the field for the next four minutes. West Bladen however kept the offense rolling and they quickly spread the gap to 16 points. The Darkhorses’ cold-streak finally ended with a mid-range jumper from Coxum but the onslaught would continue with Williams adding onto the deficit a few moments later. Senior guard TK Raynor would go 2-for-2 at the line for the Darkhorses’ final points of the first half and they went into the intermission down 27-9.

The Knights put the game out-of-sight in the third quarter as they went up by 33 at the conclusion of the quarter. West Bladen now move their overall record to 12-1 and they start their SAC 6 campaign with 1-0 start. They’ll travel on the road to take on the Midway Raiders this Friday for their next matchup in conference play.