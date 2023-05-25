Here is some information on North Carolina’s venomous snakes.

As summer approaches, snakes are being seen more frequently.

There are 37 species of snakes that live in North Carolina, but the only six that are venomous are the copperhead, cottonmouth, timber rattlesnake, pigmy rattlesnake, eastern diamondback rattlesnake, and eastern coral snake.

The eastern coral snake possesses the most powerful venom but is very rare in North Carolina and no bites have been recorded, so it is not considered the biggest threat to resident safety. The eastern diamondback rattlesnake also has a large quantity of toxic venom that is power potent than that of the timber or pigmy rattlesnakes, the cottonmouth, or the copperhead. However, like the eastern coral snake, encountering an eastern diamondback is very rare.

The Davidson College Herpetology Lab conducts research on the ecology and conservation of amphibians and reptiles in North Carolina. According to their Carolina Herp Atlas (CHA), which lists observed amphibians and reptiles in Bladen County, the eastern coral snake has only been observed in the state once in 2018. The eastern diamondback has no recorded sightings.

Despite the mild nature of its venom, the copperhead is often considered the most dangerous venomous snake in North Carolina simply because it is the only venomous snake that is likely to actually be encountered. While the other venomous species of snake stay clear of human interaction, copperheads can be found near human dwellings and are therefore responsible for the overwhelming majority of venomous snake bites.

The CHA lists 182 copperhead sightings with the last recorded being in October of 2022, just before the typical period in which snakes enter brumation. Brumation is essentially the cold-blooded equivalent of hibernation, where snakes stop eating and retreat to and underground location to hide from harsh surface temperatures.

Luckily, a bite from a copperhead rarely leads to death. The bites are painful, but proper medical assisstance normally ensures that there are no lasting injuries or complications.

Below are some safety tips provided by the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences:

1. Never place hands, feet, or any part of the body into dark or unexamined places. Snakes can often be found under logs, wood scraps, and rocks, so exercise caution.

2. Never handle a snake you think is dead unless you are certain it is nonvenomous. “Dead” snakes can still possess the nerve reflex for biting. Be sure to use a stick longer than the snake if you absolutely have to move it.

3. Use a flashlight at night. Venomous snakes are very active on warm evenings.

4. Let your kids know to leave snakes alone (without instilling fear).

5. Leave alone venomous snakes found away from homes and businesses. Many serious bites happen during attempts to kill venomous snakes.

6. Consult a doctor about packing anti-venom into remote areas if you are outdoors a lot.