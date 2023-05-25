Mayor Campbell got to climb in the helicopter to have a seat and look around.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Hospital has officially cut the ribbon on the new LifeLink Air Helicopter that will remain at the hospital for use whenever needed.

Mike Nagowski, Chief Executive Officer of Cape Fear Valley Health System, gave remarks about the new addition to the hospital, saying “Cape Fear Valley has been affiliated now with Bladen County for 15 years in a real significant way, and we’re dedicated to the health system here, and one of the ways that dedication manifests itself is in growth and expanding services.”

Nagowski explained how the new helicopter will contribute to that growth, saying “growth means access, and this helicopter allows us to improve access to high-level care.”

A new out-patient office is planned for Elizabethtown in 2024. As Nagowski says “the new office in Elizabethtown is going to be specifically built and designed so that medical students can do rounds here.” The reason its important to make these efforts? “We want them to stay,” says Nagowski.

When it comes to medical traumas and emergencies, time is of the essence. Every minute and second is crucial to give the patient the best chance at survival.

“We wholeheartedly believe that people shouldn’t have to travel for great healthcare, but if you do, we want you to get there quickly,” said Nagowski as he gestured to the helicopter.