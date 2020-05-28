Stanfield: Avoiding exposure, and spread of decay

A few years ago, I planted some strawberries.

I loved watching the berries grow and I noticed that some of them were different shapes, sizes, and even colors. I still loved each strawberry in the patch like they were the same. I enjoyed going outside, picking each piece individually, and sharing them with friends and family.

Occasionally there were a few rotten strawberries and it made me feel horrible to throw them into the garbage. These little berries were a gift to us from God’s green earth, and it wasn’t easy to toss them aside. The decision was made because if I left one rotten strawberry in with the others, the ones around it would be exposed and the decay would keep spreading.

I’ve had people in my life that I had to stop speaking to because my attitude and positive outlook would be compromised by that one person who negated my optimism. As a result, I would influence others negatively when I embarked upon my day. I still care for them, but for the good of my family and friends, I had to limit the influence they had upon me.

In Proverbs 22:24-25, we read, “Make no friendship with a man given to anger, nor go with a wrathful man, lest you learn his ways and entangle yourself in a snare.”

I believe that everyone is born noble and we are all inherently good, because how could we not be? We are all born in the image of God, but then we venture out into the world.

Don’t let your goodness be compromised. If you let that one bad strawberry into your basket, you and many around you will become distressed and uncomfortable. Sometimes you have to throw the rotten fruit out.

Does your negative attitude influence others?

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. Email him at rickstanfield1@yahoo.com. His website is rickstanfield.com.