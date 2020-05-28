Barber denied East-West appearance; coronavirus claims summer all-star games

ELIZABETHTOWN — First he was denied a farewell baseball appearance. Now soccer.

The coronavirus spring that has sadly ripped through high school athletics claimed mid-summer classics on Thursday. The N.C. Coaches Association, the organization of coaches across all sports, said its annual coaching clinics in July would be held through the internet and the all-star games for soccer, football and basketball will not be played.

East Bladen senior Gabe Barber, arguably among his school’s finest to ever play, was ticketed for the boys soccer game as a member of the East team.

The spring hasn’t been a total loss. He’s been named the valedictorian for his graduating class, and he’s won the 15th annual Clary Medal, an award named for Hall of Famer Wilburn Columbus Clary. Given each year to a girl and boy, it recognizes exemplary citizens and student-athletes and is made possible through the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Family Foundation of the NCHSAA Endowment.

Barber is an all-state soccer player, was a returning starter for a baseball program that last year advanced to the fourth round, and was a standout kicker for the Eagles’ football program. He carries a 4.73 grade-point-average.

Barber was the Three Rivers Conference Player of the Year in soccer, capping a run of three straight all-league selections. He was twice all-region.

Battling a hamstring injury in the fall, he booted 23 goals and assisted 22 others. His career included 50 goals and 50 assists. East Bladen, 6-14 in 2015, posted a 71-14-4 record during Barber’s four years.

In last spring’s rousing run to the 2-A state baseball quarterfinals, Barber hit at a .329 clip with 14 RBI. The left fielder threw out three runners, including one in a double play.

