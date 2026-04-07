Monday Roundup: West baseball in Ledford final; East baseball wins, softball loses

HOPE MILLS — West Bladen scored five runs in the sixth inning and beat South View 9-5 on Monday night in the semifinals of the Randy Ledford Memorial Easter tournament.

The win advanced the Knights (10-6) to Tuesday’s championship game against Cape Fear. Tuesday’s game at South View High School is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., but will be the fourth game of the day.

Trailing 5-3 going into the sixth, West Bladen began its rally with consecutive singles by Jackson Smith, Daniel Bryan and Aiden Trinidad for the first run. J.T. Hepler was intentionally walked to load the bases. Chase Bryan ripped a double to right-center that drove home Daniel Bryan and Trinidad for a 6-5 Knights lead.

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Tyler Lewis followed with a sacrifice fly that scored Hepler. After a single by Hunter Hester, Ashton Davis had a sacrifice fly to right that scored Chase Bryan with the final run of the rally and an 8-5 West Bladen lead.

The Knights added an insurance run in the seventh. Smith led off the inning with a hit and Daniel Bryan walked. Trinidad followed with a single to right that plated Smith.

Lewis pitched the final three innings and got the win for West Bladen. He allowed a run and a hit, struck out three and walked six. Hester pitched the first four innings and was charged with four runs (two earned) on four hits, struck out six and walked four.

Smith was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a run driven in and Trinidad was 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs and a run scored for the West Bladen offense. Lewis had a hit and drove in three runs. Hepler, Bryan, Hester, Davis and Daniel Bryan each had a hit.

Baseball: East Bladen 2, Central Davidson 0

In Shallotte, Jayce Hatcher, Tyler Eason and Davion Lewis combined on a two-hit shutout as the Eagles beat Central Davidson in the opening round of the Beach Diamond Invitational at West Brunswick High School.

The Eagles (7-6) are matched against unbeaten West Stanly (15-0) in the tournament semifinals Tuesday at 4 p.m. The final round is scheduled Wednesday with East Bladen playing either at 2:30 p.m. or 5 p.m.

Hatcher pitched the first three innings and allowed a hit, struck out three and walked three. Eason pitched the next two innings and allowed a hit, struck out two and walked two. Lewis closed it with four strikeouts and two walks in two innings.

East Bladen’s first run came in third. Lewis had a one-out single to center and moved to second on Hatcher’s line single to left. Isaiah Lee was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Eason lined a sacrifice fly to center that scored Lewis.

In the sixth, Eason reached on an error, was bunted to second by Colton Daly, advanced to third on Josh Dawson’s single and scored on a ground out by Jaxon Hair.

The closest Central Davidson came to scoring was the fourth when a runner reached third with one out.

Softball: West Stanley 10, East Bladen 0

In Shallotte, West Stanly scored six times in the fourth inning en route to a run-rule shortened against East Bladen in the opening round of the Beach Diamond Invitational.

The Eagles (5-7) are scheduled to play South Point on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in the consolation bracket. East Bladen will play at either 11 a.m. or 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

East Bladen only one hit, a one-out single by Tatum Allen.

Gracey Edwards started in the circle for East Bladen. She pitched 3.1 innings and was charged with seven runs (six earned) on six hits, struck out one and walked three. Jenna Brice recorded the final two outs and was charged with three unearned runs on two hits with two strikeouts and a walk.

MONDAY, APRIL 6

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Beach Diamond Invitational: East Bladen 2, Central Davidson 0

Randy Ledford Memorial Easter tournament: West Bladen 9, South View 5

Softball

Beach Diamond Invitational: West Stanly 10, East Bladen 0

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Minors at Leinwand Park

Tigers 14, Dodgers 4

Phillies 2, Red Sox 0

TUESDAY, APRIL 7

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Beach Diamond Invitational: East Bladen vs. West Stanly, West Brunswick High School, 4 p.m.

Randy Ledford Memorial Easter tournament: West Bladen vs. Cape Fear, South View High School, 7 p.m.

Softball

East Bladen vs. South Point in Beach Diamond Invitational, West Brunswick High School, 1:30 p.m.

RECREATION

Co-ed Volleyball at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

White’s Creek Bapt. vs. Bumpin Buddies, 6 p.m.

Mission Unblockable vs. Chewblocca, 6:45 p.m.

Southern Thunder vs. LF, 7:30 p.m.

Spikological Warfare vs. Quik Sets, 8:15 p.m.

Elizabethtown DYB Majors at Leinwand Park

Athletic vs. Cubs, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown DYB Coach-Pitch at Leinwand Park

Mets vs. Pirates, 6 p.m.

Yankees at Diamondbacks, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

East Bladen vs. Richmond or South Stanly or West Brunswick in Beach Diamond Invitational, West Brunswick High School, 2:30 p.m. or 5 p.m.

Softball

East Bladen vs. North Brunswick or Crest in Beach Diamond Invitational, West Brunswick High School, 11 a.m. or 4 p.m.

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Minors at Leinwand Park

Tigers vs. Phillies, 6 p.m.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers, 6 p.m.