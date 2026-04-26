McGill: Word of God shaped our founding

As a child, I learned a simple little Gospel song that would shape the rest of my life and set the standard for my Ministry as a Pastor and my Mission as a Politician.

“The B-I-B-L-E, Yes That’s the Book for Me; I Stand Alone on the Word of God, The B-I-B-L-E!” For the past 36 years, I have been “Standing on the Promises of God” and striving to “Stand Up, Stand Up for Jesus.”

The older I get and the longer I serve the Lord, the more I realize, “You’ve Got to Stand for Something or You’ll Fall for Anything.” OK, now that we have the mini-concert behind us, let’s get down to business and the purpose of this choral introduction.

As you have probably heard, the Bible was read in our nation’s capital over this past week to commemorate America’s 250th Anniversary and to Proclaim the Undeniable Influence the Word of God had to Shape our Country’s Founding.

I would submit that the scriptures were more than a mere resource to Establish our Three-tier Form of Government (Federal, State and Local as outlined in Exodus 18:21=1,000’s, 100’s, 50’s and 10’s…). In fact, Our Laws were Derived from God’s Law (10 Commandments). But even more important than the Founding is the role the Bible played in the Foundation of our Nation.

For 250 years, we have been Blessed Because we were Bless-able. Psalm 33:12 tells us, “Blessed is the Nation Whose God is the Lord.” Proverbs 14:34 makes it clear, “Righteousness Exalts a Nation, but Sin is a Reproach to Any People.” Proverbs 29:2 gives us wisdom when it comes to elections, “When the Righteous are in Authority, the People Rejoice, but when the Wicked Bear Rule, the People Mourn.”

I am reminded of the great parable of the Lord Jesus where He Clearly Compares and Contrasts the Wise Builder and the Foolish Builder. The scene is set as our Lord examines the building techniques and eventual outcomes of these two men. The first took the easy way out by just building right there on top of the SAND (the sinking sand that is). The second man chose the right place and did his due diligence to make sure he built on the ROCK. Building on the Rock takes more time and hard work, but the results are undeniable. It’s important to note that even the Wise Man’s House Suffered the Storms of Life, but only the Fool’s House Succumbed to Them. (Now, That Will Preach!)

For the Christian and for the Church, we can trust the Timeless and Timely words of Jesus standing in Caesarea Philippi as He and the Disciples Stood Staring into the Gates of Hell, “Upon this ROCK, I will build My Church (Ekklesia) and the Gates of Hell will not Prevail Against It” (Matthew 16:18).

This truth is certainly applicable for our Country as well. I pray that our nation’s leaders will take into consideration what they read last week and that they will, “Hide the Word of God in their Hearts that They Might Not Sin Against God” (Psalm 119:11) and that they will allow God’s Holy Word to be a “Lamp Unto their Feet and a Light Unto Their Paths” (Psalm 119:105). I am thankful to know that God’s Word, “Shall Not Return Void, but It Shall Accomplish that Which He Pleases…” (Isaiah 55:11)

So, what can we do besides Screaming at the TV and Commenting on Social Meeting of our Displeasure and Desires when it comes to the Spiritual Condition of our Land and our Leaders? We can offer “Supplications, Prayers, Intercessions and Giving of Thanks for Kings and All that are in Authority that We Might Live a Quiet and Peaceable Life in all Godliness and Honesty” (I Timothy 2:1-2).

May I remind you of the words of President Ronald Reagan who said, “If We Ever Cease to be One Nation Under God, We Will be a Nation Gone Under.”