Peace Officer Memorial remembers those who died in line of duty

One by one, slowly and reverently, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Morgan Johnson read the names of the eight law enforcement officers who had made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Chief Roy Franklin Fores, Bladenboro Police Department. Died in the line of duty, September 3, 1967.

“Chief Marvin James Bell, Elizabethtown Police Department. Died in the line of duty, September 3, 1972.

“Deputy John Roger Stocks, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Died in the line of duty, October 28, 1993.

“Police Officer Brian Ramey, Bladenboro Police Department. Died in the line of duty, May 12, 2001.

“Deputy James Brian Collins, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Died in the line of duty, September 26, 2001.

“Deputy Dewayne Charles Hester, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Died in the line of duty, June 8, 2012.

“Trooper Kevin Conner, North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Died in the line of duty, October 17, 2018.

“James Ara Smith, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Died while in-service, January 6, 2019.”

Family members of the fallen officers, several law enforcement officers, including state SBI director Chip Hawley, and friends gathered Friday morning inside the Sheriff’s Office for the annual Peace Officer Memorial.

“Your loved ones lived a life of exemplary service,” Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker said. “Even though they are gone, these eight men laid a solid foundation that cannot be shaken.

“We are committed to never forgetting about the sacrifices made by these men and the pain that you have endured. We have and will always pray for all of you that God will continue to be by your side.”

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard saluted the eight deceased officers with a gun volley followed by a rendition of “Taps.”

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Peace Officer Memorial began in 2014.

“I’m here today with the humblest of hearts because I’ve been asked to let you know that your heroes have not been forgotten, and they won’t be,” said Hawley, who was confirmed as the 19th director of the SBI in 2024. “Every day North Carolina citizens should take a moment to say a prayer for law enforcement across the state.

“Sheriff McVicker has made his mission and his priority, his administration’s priority, to make sure Bladen County does not forget those men and women who gave the ultimate price.

“They say time heals all wounds,” Hawley said. “It doesn’t. The wound doesn’t heal. It’s a scar. A scar heals, but the scar will never leave. It reminds us of who we lost and why we’re hurting.”

The Missing Man Table, adorned with a complete table setting, including red roses, Bibles, inverted glasses symbolizing the inability of those who have died in the line of duty to share in the toast and empty chairs.

Sheriff McVicker recognized Sgt. Linda Jacobs, Deputy Andrew Sessoms and Deputy Brett Sasser who recently were involved in shootings. Jacobs was injured in February while serving an arrest warrant, but has returned to duty.

“Please continue to pray for the men and women that are out on the road today and who are fulfilling the often dangerous mission of keeping our communities safe,” McVicker said.