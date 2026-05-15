Jackson Pait, Tylik McCall sign with Chowan basketball

BLADENBORO — West Bladen seniors Jackson Pait and Tylik McCall will continue to be teammates next season as both signed Friday morning with Chowan University in Murfreesboro.

Coach Rob Burke had been recruiting 2025 West Bladen center Chase Williams and Pait since last season and started noticing McCall as well. “I have known Coach Burke for 28-29 years, and I trust him,” said Knight Coach Travis Pait “The kids were really enamored with the program, and Coach Burke decided they had a spot for Tylik as well.”

McCall led the Knights in scoring this season, tallying 18.1 points per game. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 29 ppg over his final four games as the Knights reached the third round of the playoffs before falling to eventual 3A state champion Kinston. McCall racked up a career-high 37 points against Kinston.

Pait finished with a 17.3 scoring average despite being hampered by a leg injury during tournament play. A long-range shooter, Pait nailed eight 3-point shots and poured in 45 points in a key win over Whiteville.

During their high school careers, McCall and Pait started on West Bladen teams that posted a 90-19 record and won four straight conference championships.

“Jackson and Tylik are the 17th and 18th players in the last 15 years of our program that have signed to play in college,” noted Coach Pait. “But these two are more special because they were at my house all the time.”

Pait and McCall are both straight-A students and excited about the opportunity. “I’m ready to go now,” stated Pait who plans to major in exercise science with a minor in coaching. McCall shared that physical therapy would be his major.

Vanessa Brackett, McCall’s mother, said, “We are excited. Chowan’s not that far away. Tylik is super-smart and he will do well there.”

A large group of family, friends, teammates, administrators and coaches were present in the West Bladen media center for the dual signing. Among them were 2025 teammates Williams and Hezekiah Adams. Williams has transferred to Mount Olive and will be a future opponent of Chowan. Adams is playing football at Livingston College.

The Chowan Hawks finished 13-7 in Conference Carolinas this past season and were the runners-up in the conference tournament.