Stanfield: Pride in work always pays off

I started my first formal job when I was 15 years old.

It was at the local Piggly Wiggly grocery store in Steele, Missouri. My dad gave me some valuable advice before I began. He explained that I needed to take pride in my work, whether it was sweeping the floor, stocking groceries, or helping customers.

In Galatians 6:4, we read, “Each one should test their own actions. Then they can take pride in themselves alone, without comparing themselves to someone else.”

I have carried this work ethic with me throughout my life, and that advice has helped me through many unexpected situations. I believe that God wants us to work through our lives taking pride in whatever we’re doing.

My family experienced financial success early in life, but that was followed by a perfect storm of economic disaster in 2009 that caused us to lose everything we had. I never knew that, 25 years after I worked at that local grocery store, I’d find myself in circumstances that required my wife and I to clean houses to survive.

We worked 16-hour days, taking pride in the work we did. Tina and I talked about how lucky we were to have those houses to clean. I think back and wonder how we got through those times without giving up. I believe that God blesses us all with a sense of pride that the devil tries his best to harness with shame.

God made you with a uniqueness that cannot be copied, but never think that you’re better than anyone else. Never be ashamed of your work. Do it with pride, because I’m positive you’ll be rewarded for your dedication.

It took me awhile to figure it out, but whether I’m a business owner worth millions of dollars, or a homeless guy cleaning houses, my employer is God. That’s who I answer to.

Who is your employer?

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. Email him at rickstanfield1@yahoo.com. His website is rickstanfield.com.